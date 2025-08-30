Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: At Least 7 Feared Dead as Landslide Flattens House in Reasi

At least seven people, including a couple and their 5 children, were feared killed as a landslide levelled a residential house in the Mahore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, August 30, according to the news agency PTI, quoting officials. According to reports, the incident occurred after intense overnight showers lashed the area.

Visuals From Badr Village

7 dead, including couple & their 5 children, after a landslide flattened a residential house in Bhadder village of Mahore area, Reasi... All bodies recovered; rescue operation still underway. .. pic.twitter.com/g00dgeTuTW — Umaisar Gull (@Umaisar_Gull) August 30, 2025

As per ANI, the incident occurred in Badr village of the Mahore area in Resaid district. The death toll may rise as several more are buried under the debris of landslides. The Indian armed forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police in the area conducted the rescue operation. Many homes are reported to have been washed away in flash floods and landslides.

