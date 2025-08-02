Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: SDM Rajinder Singh Rana and Son Killed, Several Injured in Reasi

A sub-divisional magistrate and his son were killed and other were injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday night, August 1. Rajinder was a 2011-batch JKAS officer and SDM of Ramnagar, was travelling with his family in a SUV when a landslide struck near Salukh Ikhter Nallah in Dharmari.

Singh was returning to their native village in Pattaian at the time of the incident. Six people were with injuries were admitted in the hospital, according to the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, Dr Gopal Dutt. "As we received information about the incident, we sent two ambulances to the spot. Six people were admitted to the hospital...We have lost a young officer in this incident."

Visuals From the Spot

Tragic Accident in Reasi: SDM Rajindra Singh Rana and Son Killed in Landslide, Three Others Injured



Rajindra Singh, SDM of Ramnagar, and his son tragically lost their lives today in a road accident. The incident occurred while they were returning to their native village Pattian… pic.twitter.com/kvIdm6uQf1 — DD NEWS JAMMU | डीडी न्यूज़ जम्मू (@ddnews_jammu) August 1, 2025

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an officer, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching," the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter). "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly."