Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Several Pilgrims Feared Trapped as Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Shrine Route in Banganga

Several pilgrims reported to be feared trapped under debris of mud at route to Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Banganga area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district due to heavy rainfall on Monday, July 21. The boulders fell from mountain due to heavy rainfall lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

According to the information, the incident occurred at around 8.50 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, which is the starting point for the yatra, which also the old track to visit Vaishno Devi shrine. An official told to the news agency PTI, at least there injured.

Landslide in Banganga

#WATCH: JK Landslide occurred near Banganga on Vaishno Devi Marg. Some passengers are reported to be injured. Relief and rescue operations are underway, the injured are being shifted to Katra Hospital pic.twitter.com/9jAOaF3lWk — UP BK NEWS📰 (@UP_BKSH) July 21, 2025

Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. More details are awaited.