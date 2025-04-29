Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Blaze Destroys Homes in Baramulla, Locals Claim No Water to Extinguish Fire

Two residential houses were completely destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in Zehampora Boniyar, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday morning, April 29. A local resident said that if the fire bridge had come on time, their house could have been saved. He said there was no water, and the conditions of the road were very poor, which delayed the access for emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire engines.

However, no casualties were reported, but the affected families have suffered significant material losses and are now left homeless. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the flames rapidly engulfed the wooden homes. Locals rushed to help, but their efforts were hampered by the lack of immediate access for fire and emergency services.

“If the fire brigade had been here at the time, our houses would have been saved. There is no water here, nothing. We are helpless. We request CM Omar Abdullah with folded hands to clear our road issue, otherwise, all our houses will burn down,” pleaded a resident, highlighting the dire need for improved infrastructure in the area.

In March, a massive blaze in Old Baramulla town damaged at least eight houses, leaving dozens of families homeless and causing property losses worth crores. In July last year, a fire in Boniyar’s main market gutted a dozen shops, with officials citing electrical short circuits as a common cause.