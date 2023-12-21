Jammu and Kashmir: Military Vehicle Ambushed in Poonch, Second Strike in Less Than a Month

In the Jammu and Kashmir region, another distressing incident unfolded as a military vehicle became the target of a terrorist attack. According to reports, several soldiers sustained critical injuries during the gunfire. The ambush occurred in the Dera Ki Gali Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the second terrorist attack on the army in less than a month.

After a brief period of calm, this sudden incident occurred. The vehicle was in transit between locations when terrorists emerged from the nearby area, initiating gunfire on the vehicle, as reported by Mirror. Presently, 4-5 soldiers are reported to be critically injured. Following this incident, reinforcements were promptly dispatched to the location, ensuring that the area was thoroughly secured from all sides to prevent the perpetrators of the ambush from escaping.

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Back in April, terrorists targeted an Indian Army vehicle in the same area, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers and injuring one. The region, known for its mountains and jungles, is often used by these attackers as hideouts. They not only go after the military but also endanger the lives of civilians in nearby villages. For years, they've been trying to make Rajouri and Poonch hotspots of unrest. A few years ago, two soldiers sacrificed their lives in an encounter, and just last week, five people lost their lives. Their strategy usually involves attacking our brave soldiers and then escaping into the bushes. Right now, the army has secured all entry and exit points to restrict their movement.

The area was mostly free of terrorism, but encounters have become more common lately. last two years, over 35 soldiers have lost their lives in anti-terror operations in the region. This highlights the increased challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace and security in the area.

