Jammu and Kashmir: One Terrorist Killed, Soldier Injured in Encounter in Kupwara

A terrorist was killed, and a noncommissioned officer (NCO) was injured in a gunfight between militants and Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, July 24.

According to the information shared by the Chinar Corps, the encounter took place after the specific information received regarding the presence of terrorists in the area of Kowut. Based on the information, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army soldiers and Jammu Kashmir Police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies from Injuries Sustained in Battal Sector Firefight.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24," said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

OP KOWUT, #Kupwara



Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24.



On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by… pic.twitter.com/0CHyEU59qh — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 24, 2024

During the search operation, a suspicious movement was observed. However, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was shot dead, and an NCO was injured.

"On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the said.