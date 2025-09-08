Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Arrested Along IB in RS Pura

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials, reported the news agency ANI. The intruder, Siraj Khan from Sargodha in Punjab province of Pakistan, was noticed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops manning the Octroi outpost at 9.20 pm on Sunday, the officials told PTI.

Also Read | Burhanpur Violence: Stone Pelting During Hanuman Chalisa in Biroda, 7 Held.

The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, who was subsequently arrested near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him, they said.

J&K | A Pakistani Intruder has been apprehended by the BSF at the International Border in the R S Pura sector. More details awaited: BSF — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

He is being questioned to ascertain his motive behind trying to sneak into Indian territory, the officials said.