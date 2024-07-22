Jammu and Kashmir Police Issues Advisory After Jaish-e-Mohammed Releases Video Featuring Bollywood Movie Phantom Poster and Saif Ali Khan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2024 04:49 PM2024-07-22T16:49:31+5:302024-07-22T16:50:09+5:30
On Monday, July 22, the Jammu and Kashmir police issued an advisory following the release of a 5-minute, 55-second video by the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. The video features a poster from the Bollywood movie Phantom and a photo of actor Saif Ali Khan. The police have advised local residents not to share the video and to report it if received. Officials also warned that forwarding such a video constitutes an offense under sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
ALERT ‼️— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 22, 2024
A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.
General public is alerted that they will do the following:
1.) first, they will…
The general public is advised to:
- First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone.
- Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.
- Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.
- Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA.