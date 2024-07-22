Jammu and Kashmir Police Issues Advisory After Jaish-e-Mohammed Releases Video Featuring Bollywood Movie Phantom Poster and Saif Ali Khan

On Monday, July 22, the Jammu and Kashmir police issued an advisory following the release of a 5-minute, 55-second video by the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. The video features a poster from the Bollywood movie Phantom and a photo of actor Saif Ali Khan. The police have advised local residents not to share the video and to report it if received. Officials also warned that forwarding such a video constitutes an offense under sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

ALERT ‼️



A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.



General public is alerted that they will do the following:

1.) first, they will… — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 22, 2024

The general public is advised to: