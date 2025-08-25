Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four Seriously Injured as Two Bikes Collide in Shopian

Four people are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital after two motorcycles collided with each other at Chotipora Crossing in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, August 25. The accident occurred when one of the bike lost control and rammed another.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: 4-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Tempo in Narayan Nagar, Driver Arrested.

According to Rising Kashir, the injured have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Chohan, son of Mohd Hussain Chohan, resident of Sedow; Hilal Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd Lateef Mir, resident of Cheki Chotipora; Nisar Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd Aslam Mir, resident of Chotipora; and Suhail Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Sedow.

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident

Shopian J&K: Four people are critically injured after a vehicle lost control in Shopian district. Locals and police rushed the victims to hospital, where some remain in serious condition. Police have launched an investigation into the accident pic.twitter.com/vx86ZkLRtc — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

Locals and police rushed the victims to the hospital, where some remain in serious condition. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.