Jammu and Kashmir: Security Tightened Ahead of PM Modi's Visit on March 7 - Watch

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security tightened on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. PM Modi to address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium on Thursday, March 7.

The deployment of security personnel has been increased around the Nayvug tunnel in Qazigund, with barricades set up to check the vehicles passing through the venue of PM Modi's rally. Prime Minister will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Srinagar.

The security forces have increased patrolling around the venue of the rally as part of area domination exercise to ensure a smooth and incident-free visit of the prime minister. This will be his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in as many months. PM Modi had visited the Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects. He also addressed a public rally in Jammu.