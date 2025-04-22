Jammu and Kashmir: Six Tourist Injured in Terror Attack in Pahalgam; Search Operation Underway

At least six tourists were injured after terrorists opened fire at a resort in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22. After receiving the information, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot, said a police officer quoted by the India TV news. The firing took place in Baisaran meadows in the Pahalgam tourist town. The local said they heard the sound of gunfire. A search operation is under to search for terrorists involved in the following incident.

#WATCH | Firing incident reported in Pahalgam, J&K; Police and Security Forces present on the spot



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jlDZ1oubnB — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told news agency PTI over the phone. The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital. A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said here. Further details of the incident were awaited.

Also Read | Ramban Landslide: Restoration Efforts Begin After Cloudburst, Flash Floods Damage Property; No Casualties Reported.

Earlier on April 14, security forces had uncovered a highly sophisticated and well-planned terrorist hideout in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district following a prolonged counter-terrorism operation that lasted nearly 25 days.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack, saying, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations," said the Office of LG J&K.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 22, 2025

"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," Office of LG J&K stated.