Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected Pakistani Terrorist Killed by Security Forces in Kathua; Encounter Breaks Out in Doda

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.

In a separate incident, a gunfight has begun between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of Doda district but there was no immediate report of any casualty, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, who reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terrorist operation, told reporters.

Encounter Breaks Out in Doda

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: Injured being brought to the Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah as an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Chattargala area of Doda.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, Jain said, "Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village."

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village," the ADGP added.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Drone is being used to carry out the search operation in the Hiranagar area of Kathua.



Out of two terrorists, one was neutralised last night in an encounter. Search operations to nab the other terrorists are underway.

He said the operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway. The officials said an AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

A civilian identified as Omkar Nath alias "Bitu", who had suffered grievous injuries in one of his arms in the terrorist firing, was evacuated to a hospital, they said. Only one civilian was injured in the terrorist attack, Jain said, putting at rest rumours that three civilians were killed and many others were injured in the incident.

“Do not pay heed to unconfirmed reports,” the officer said. He said terrorists also opened fire on a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles in Chattergala pass in Doda district. “The firing in the area is still going on and further details are awaited.”

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: On three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain says, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This (Hiranagar Terror attack) appears to be a fresh infiltration. The one terrorist…

Without naming Pakistan, the ADGP said the "hostile" neighbour is always making attempts to disturb peaceful atmosphere in the Jammu region. Asked about the possible involvement of the two terrorists in the brutal killing of chemist Amarjit Sharma whose throat-slit body was recovered in nearby Mela village late Sunday night, Jain said it is a matter of investigation.

The latest terrorist attack on a village in Kathua comes two days after the ultras attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.