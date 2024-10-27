Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch, Grenades and Mines Recovered (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir (October 26, 2024): The Indian Army's Romeo Force, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police, uncovered a terror hideout in the Balnoi sector of Poonch on Saturday. The operation led to the recovery of two grenades and three Pakistani mines.

Search efforts intensified in Tangmarg and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir to trace suspects involved in recent terror attacks in Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts. Security forces have stepped up their search following two major attacks this month.

On October 24, two Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed when terrorists ambushed a military vehicle in Baramulla. A few days earlier, on October 20, terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh highway, killing a doctor and six construction workers near Gund in the Ganderbal district. Officials said the attack, which targeted both local and non-local laborers, raised concerns about targeted killings by terrorists.

Following these incidents, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered heightened security around key infrastructure projects and construction sites in the region. Security audits, round-the-clock checkpoints, night patrols, and area domination efforts have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit conducted operations across six districts—Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam—and dismantled a recruitment network linked to a newly formed terrorist group called Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM). The group is believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was reportedly run by a Pakistani handler identified as Baba Hamas.

