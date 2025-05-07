Jammu and Kashmir: Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan Army Firing Across LoC

At least three innocent civilians were killed when the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and artillery shelling across the Line of Control (Loc) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir, said the Indian Army on Wednesday morning, May 7. The Indian Army Spokesperson said that “arbitrary” and “indiscriminate,” led to civilian casualties and created panic in several border villages. “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” the Indian Army said, adding that it was responding “in a proportionate manner.”

During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a… pic.twitter.com/8NGHbZ1ePG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Also Read | Pakistan Claims It Shot Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets, Says Soldiers Taken Prisoner.

This comes just a few hours after India launched nine attacks on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people on April 22. Indian missile strikes had hit three locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, loud explosions just after midnight near Muzaffarabad in PoK, followed by a citywide blackout. Following this, under pressure, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan is delivering a "forceful response" to what he described as an act of war.

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."