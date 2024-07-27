Jammu and Kashmir: Three Indian Army Personnel Injured in Exchange of Fire With Terrorists in Kupwara

Three Army personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, July 27.

"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials told to news agency PTI. He added that three Army personnel were injured in the firing.

Further details are awaited as the operation is ongoing, the officials added.