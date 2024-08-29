Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Killed in Separate Anti-Infiltration Operations Along LoC in Kupwara

Three terrorists were reportedly killed in two separate anti-infiltration operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, according to the army on Thursday. The operations were initiated on Wednesday in the Machhal and Tangdhar areas based on intelligence inputs, the army added.

In a post on X, the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, "Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara."

The army reported that troops observed suspicious movement in bad weather and engaged the suspects with effective firing, likely neutralizing two terrorists. Additionally, another terrorist is believed to have been killed in a separate operation along the LoC in the Tangdhar area. The operation, launched jointly by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police based on intelligence inputs of potential infiltration, took place on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara, according to a statement on X.