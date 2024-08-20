Jammu and Kashmir: Two Back-to-Back Earthquakes of Magnitude 4.9 and 4.8 Strike Baramulla

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2024 08:00 AM2024-08-20T08:00:12+5:302024-08-20T08:00:16+5:30

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Back-to-Back Earthquakes of Magnitude 4.9 and 4.8 Strike Baramulla

Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning (August 20) causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east at a depth of 5 km with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

They said another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Baramulla as well.

