Jammu and Kashmir: Two Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Food at Wedding in Udhampur District

Two children died and twelve others fell seriously ill after consuming food at a wedding in Satyalta village, Ghordi block, on July 31. According to report, the victims began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after the event. Despite immediate medical intervention, the children were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The remaining twelve individuals are currently receiving treatment for severe food poisoning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia said, “According to the information we have received, they had consumed food at a wedding function on July 31. They complained of vomiting and diarrhoea today. Two children were brought dead. Prima facie, it seems that the cause of the incident is food poisoning.”

In response to the incident, a high-level inquiry has been launched to determine the precise cause of the food poisoning. “A team has been constituted on the directions of DC Udhampur and the team has been directed to submit the report within a day,” Jasrotia added.