Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed, Three Injured in Encounter with Terrorists in Anantnag District

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and three others injured in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. The clash occurred in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area during a cordon and search operation. The operation was launched after information emerged about the presence of terrorists in the region.

According to reports, the terrorists, hidden in the forest, opened fire upon spotting the search parties, leading to a prolonged and intense firefight. Five army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire. The injured were transported to a hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.

Reinforcements have been deployed to the area, and efforts are ongoing to locate and neutralize the terrorists. The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the operation on X, stating, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and a firefight ensued.”