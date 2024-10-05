Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Eliminated by Security Forces Under ‘Operation Gugaldhar' in Kupwara

In a successful operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, security forces killed two terrorists attempting to infiltrate the area, the Indian Army reported on Saturday. The army announced that security forces had eliminated two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara as part of ‘Operation Gugaldhar'.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the elimination of the terrorists during the ongoing operation. The Corps had earlier in a post on X said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara 's Gugaldhar.

According to a report of HT, "Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.

The army further stated that troops observed suspicious activity and confronted the terrorists, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

"On October 4, 2024, acting on intelligence regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was initiated at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops identified suspicious movements and challenged the terrorists, which led to an exchange of fire. The vigilant troops responded with effective fire, and the operation is ongoing," the army reported.