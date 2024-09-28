Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Five Security Personnel Injured in Kulgam Encounter

Two terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said. The encounter occurred in Adigam village in the Devsar area after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early in the morning.

#UPDATE | Kulgam encounter: Two bodies recovered from the encounter site. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search in progress. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/MDv8eBqwXx — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

During the initial exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali sustained minor injuries from a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said. Four other security personnel involved in the operation were also injured.

The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the site, but their identities and group affiliations are yet to be established. The search operation in the area is ongoing.