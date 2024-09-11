Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kathua

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2024 06:04 PM

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kathua

Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in the Udhampur area on Wednesday. The operation to neutralise the terrorists is still underway. The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating, “Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress.”

 

