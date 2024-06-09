Jammu Bus Accident: Police Confirm Terrorist Attack on Pilgrims, Injury Count Rises to 33 (Watch Video)

In a tragic event in Jammu, a bus carrying pilgrims was targeted in a confirmed terrorist attack, leading to a surge in the number of injured individuals. The police have verified that the assault on the pilgrims was indeed an act of terrorism. The toll of those injured has now increased to 33, as authorities continue to investigate the incident and provide aid to the victims. Further details regarding the perpetrators and their motives are being actively pursued by the security forces.

VIDEO | Nine killed, 33 injured, says Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma; terms is a very unfortunate incident.



"A very unfortunate incident has happened. Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the bus, which had left from Shivpuri towards Katra. The driver lost the balance… pic.twitter.com/aA20ckQkxk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2024

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said several people had died in the incident.According to locals, the bus was on its way from Ransoo near Shiv Khori – a shrine devoted to Lord Shiva – to Katra town, which acts as base camp to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills. The bus, with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, was carrying several pilgrims, locals said.

Initial reports suggest two masked terrorists opened fire, hitting the driver near Kanda Chandi Morh and causing the vehicle to crash into a gorge. The incident was confirmed by Reasi Deputy Commissioner, who was on his way to the spot. The area falls on the border of Reasi and Rajouri district, and movement of terrorists has been reported there in the past as well. The incident took place days after 22 pilgrims including nine women and two children lost their lives and 57 were injured after a bus from UP's Hathras spun off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Akhnoor. A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army, and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.