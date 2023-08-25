Jammu court frames charges against 24 in SI recruitment scam

Jammu, Aug 25 A court in Jammu on Friday framed charges against 24 persons in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Anjum Ara framed the chargesagainst24 persons, including a BSF officer named Karnail Singh, in the SIrecruitmentscam.

As per the prosecution case, vide letter No. GAD-VIG0COMP/285/2022-04-GAD dated 08.07.2022, Mohammad Usman Khan, Deputy Secretary, conveyed the decision of the J&K government for an investigation by the CBI into the allegations of irregularities in the written examination for SI's posts in the J&K Police conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on the basis of a report of the inquiry committee constituted by the J&K government.

