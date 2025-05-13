Jammu & Kashmir:3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed by Security Forces In Shopian Under Operation Keller

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with the armed forces on Tuesday in Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. According to an official statement, Army launched a search and destroy operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists." On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a Rashtriyas Rifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy Operation," Army said.

According to Army officials, the militants neutralized in this encounter were not directly involved in the Pahalgam attack. However, multiple targeted operations are currently underway to track down the actual perpetrators behind the incident. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the site.

Who Were the Killed Militants?



Shahid Kutte: A resident of Chotipora, Hirpora (Shopian), Shahid joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2023. He was involved in the murder of a BJP sarpanch in Hirpora on May 18, 2024, and is also a suspect in the killing of Territorial Army personnel in Behibagh, Kulgam on February 3, 2025.

Adnan Shafi Dar: Hailing from Vanduna Melhora (Shopian), Adnan joined the terror outfit in 2024. He was involved in the killing of a migrant laborer in Wachi on October 18, 2024.

Manhunt for Pahalgam Attackers Intensifies

Security forces have launched a full-scale manhunt for the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Posters bearing their photographs have been displayed across several parts of Shopian, and authorities have announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for any information leading to their capture.