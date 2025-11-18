Jammu & Kashmir Accident: Over 10, Including Schoolchildren, Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Udhampur (Watch Video)

A mini-bus travelling towards Udhampur skidded off a sharp curve near Dhalpar and plunged into a deep gorge, leaving at least 15 passengers, including several schoolchildren, injured. Local residents and police quickly launched a rescue operation, pulling the victims from the damaged vehicle before rushing them to the Government Medical College–Associated Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. Authorities said people had sustained significant injuries, and medical teams were working to stabilise them. Police officials remain on the job, continuing their inquiry into the cause of the accident, while further details are still awaited from the site.

Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir: A mini-bus skidded off a sharp curve and fell into a deep gorge. Fifteen passengers, including schoolchildren, were injured. Local residents and police carried out a rescue, and the injured were taken to GMC Udhampur for treatment. Further details are… pic.twitter.com/FVn1YmNhNc — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2025

In another incident, chaos unfolded on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway on Sunday after two young women riding a scooter were violently struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle. The incident took place near Modi Ground in the Battalballian area, close to Udhampur city, leaving commuters shocked and bringing traffic to a brief halt as people rushed to help the injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the two women were travelling towards Udhampur city on their scooter when the vehicle, coming at high speed, suddenly rammed into them and sped away. The impact of the collision was so severe that both victims were thrown onto the road, suffering serious injuries. Local residents immediately gathered at the spot and alerted the police, who quickly reached the scene.

The injured women were identified as 22-year-old Sakshi, a resident of Chanunta, Udhampur, and 23-year-old Suman from Sambal Road, Udhampur. Both were in critical condition when rescue teams arrived. With the help of locals, the police shifted the women to GMC Udhampur, where doctors administered primary treatment. However, due to the severity of their injuries, the medical team decided to refer both of them to GMC Jammu for advanced care.

Police officials said a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.