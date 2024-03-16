Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Voting To Be Held in Five Phases, Results to be Declared on June 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the Lok Sabha elections for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday. According to the announced dates, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will occur in five phases, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The results of the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be revealed on the same day following the tabulation of votes by the election authorities.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13 and voting in Phase 5 will be on May 20. The votes polled in the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on June 4.The Election Commission on Saturday announced the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

First phase: April 19

Second phase: April 26

Third phase: May 7

Fourth phase: May 13

Fifth phase: May 20

Sixth phase: May 25

Seventh phase: June 1