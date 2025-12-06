Jammu Kashmir Road Accident: Four Dead, Including 18-Month-Old, After Pilgrim Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Kishtwar

A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district claimed four lives, including that of an 18-month-old child, after a vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Sarthal Devi Temple skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The tragedy occurred on the Drabshalla link road, around 25 km from Kishtwar town, as the family was returning to their home in Dessa village, Doda, after offering prayers at the Sarthal Mata temple.

#BREAKING: A tragic accident in Kishtwar claimed four lives, including an 18-month-old child, after a vehicle carrying pilgrims to Sarthal Devi Temple skidded into a gorge. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation pic.twitter.com/LYjm2lMgxq — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2025

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a blind curve, causing it to slip off the road and tumble into the gorge. Local volunteers quickly reached the spot and recovered three bodies, including that of a young girl, who had died on the scene. Another victim, a woman, was rescued from the wreckage and taken to the district hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival, police added.