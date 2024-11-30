Jammu Kashmir Road Accident: One Killed, Two Missing After Car Falls Into Chenab River Near Prem Nagar, Rescue Operation On (Watch Video)

A woman was killed, and two other passengers are missing after a private car skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, November 30.

According to the Jammu Kashmir DySP of Traffic, Mukhtiyar Dev Singh said that the accident took place at around 8.30 am at Kandote between Prem Nagar and Thathri. Two elderly people and a 25-year-old man were inside the car when the incident occurred.

#WATCH | Doda, J&K | On a car falling into the Chenab river near Prem Nagar, J&K, DySP of Traffic, Mukhtiyar Dev Singh says, “At around 8:30 am, at Kandote between Prem Nagar and Thathri, an accident has been reported involving two elderly persons and a 25-year-old youth in a… pic.twitter.com/4w5xwEJZMk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

"They were going to Doda, but the accident happened from the wrong direction, and that too on a 40-foot-wide highway. Army recovery vans, NDRF, SDRF and police administration are all doing their job...Investigations are on as to how this accident happened from the wrong direction, and despite being on such a wide road... We have recovered the body of 70-year-old woman Poorvi Devi. It is being said that all three victims are local of Kandote,” Mukhtiyar Dev Singh added.

The accident took place near Khandote village around 8.30 am, and a joint rescue operation by the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers is on to trace the missing person.

Also Read | Bihar: 2 killed as mobike goes up in flames after road accident.

Three persons – Ranjeet Kumar (25) and his relatives Beli Ram (60) and Puran Devi (60) – were travelling from Charya village to Jammu when the car plunged into the river. Devi's body was found lying on the river bank, while the car, along with two other occupants, had submerged into the river, the officials said, adding the search is on for the missing persons.