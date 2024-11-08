Jammu & Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Locals Protest After Brutal Killing and Abduction of Village Defence Guards (Watch Video)

Two village defence guards were on Thursday executed by terrorists after their abduction in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Following the horrific incident, Locals protested in in Kishtwar against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists. A massive joint search operation has been launched by police and the Army in a dense forest area following the gruesome killings, which were condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and leaders of the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, the Congress and the BJP.

The officials said Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara, had gone to graze their cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest of the Adhwari area in the morning but did not return. They said police parties fanned out to find them amid reports that they had been abducted and killed by terrorists. “We have received information that my brother and Ahmad were abducted and killed by terrorists. They were Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and had gone to graze cattle,” Kumar’s brother Prithvi told PTI.

He said a massive search operation was underway but the bodies were not yet recovered. Prithvi said his father Amar Chand died a week ago and the reports of his brother’s killing came as another big shock to the family. The village came to know about the killings when the terrorists used the victims’ phones to share pictures of their execution, said a local who wished to remain anonymous. Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings. It also shared pictures of the victims’ bodies with their eyes blindfolded. “There would be complete shutdown and no vehicular moment and no business establishment and no office would be allowed to function throughout Kishtwar in protest against the brutal killing of two VDG members at Kuntwara in Kishtwar,” Sanatan Dharma Sabha said.The general public of Kishtwar is therefore requested to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed, it said.