Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: Bus Overturns in Poonch, 2 Dead, Over 35 Injured In Road Accident

A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday, May 6, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir when a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to more than 35 others. According to reports, the bus was en route from Ghani village to Mendhar when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Majid and Noor Hussain.

The accident created chaos in the area. Local residents were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts immediately. Soon after, personnel from the police, Army, and CRPF arrived and took over the rescue operation. Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq Choudhary, Block Medical Officer of the sub-district hospital, confirmed that all the injured were given first aid. Five of the critically injured passengers have been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for advanced treatment. Initial investigations suggest the accident was caused due to loss of control over the speeding vehicle. Authorities are currently conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.