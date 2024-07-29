Jammu-Kashmir Van Accident: Mini Bus Rolls Over Due to Overloading, 20-30 Passengers Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A serious road accident occurred today on the Poonch road near the Army camp in Akhnoor town, when an overloaded Matador overturned at high speed. The incident has resulted in injuries to approximately 20-30 passengers, with 10-12 individuals reported to be in serious condition and subsequently referred to Medical College Jammu for advanced treatment. According to preliminary reports, the Matador, which was carrying a significant number of passengers beyond its capacity, lost control and overturned on the highway. The force of the accident led to severe injuries among many passengers, some of whom are in critical condition.

Watch: An overloaded Matador overturned at high speed on the Poonch road in Akhnoor town (4 No) near the Army camp. 20-30 passengers were injured, with 10-12 seriously injured referred to Medical College Jammu. Police have started investigating the case pic.twitter.com/VvvV7czgwy — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2024

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, providing immediate medical assistance and transporting the injured to local hospitals. The condition of the seriously injured passengers remains under close observation. The local police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Initial inquiries suggest that overloading and high-speed driving might have contributed to the mishap. Authorities are examining all possible factors and have begun gathering statements from witnesses to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the accident. As the investigation continues, local residents and officials are calling for enhanced safety measures on this stretch of road to prevent future tragedies.

