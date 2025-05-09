Jammu on High Alert: CM Omar Abdullah Urges Citizens to Stay Indoors as Union Territory Faces Blackout Amid Attacks

On Friday after blasts were heard in the region and alarms sounded, leaving Jammu City in complete darkness. Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said in a post on X saying, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

In another post he added, "It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together."

Complete Blackout in Jammu

#WATCH | J&K | Explosions heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout.



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/2BxTXve0yw — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

The blasts come amid ongoing shelling by Pakistan following India's strike on terror hideouts in the country earlier this week as part of Operation Sindoor.