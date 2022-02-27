Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to landslide

Srinagar, Feb 27 After opening briefly, the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was closed again due to landslides, officials said on Sunday.

Landslides were reported to have occurred in the Makerkote area on the national highway.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet, "Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked at Makerkote due to landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed."

The highway is the lifeline for the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor