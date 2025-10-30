Jammu Srinagar Highway: Timely Fire Department Response Averts Major Blaze Near Udhampur, Saves Passing Vehicles

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Department Prevents Major Blaze Near Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Udhampur

A major fire tragedy was averted on October 29 after the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department in Udhampur swiftly responded to a blaze that broke out in a large heap of stubble used as cattle fodder near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The dry fodder stack, located in the Tharad area, posed a serious threat to passing vehicles and nearby properties, raising fears of a potential disaster along one of the region’s busiest routes. Officials credited the department’s quick response for preventing the flames from spreading further.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur averted a potentially disastrous fire from engulfing a huge stack of stubble (Cattle fodder), that could pose danger to vehicles passing through the busy Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. (29.10) pic.twitter.com/Ui3LLzW3bx — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Sarvesh Langer, Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, said, "A fire call was reported in the afternoon in the Tharad area, where a fire broke out in dry grass. We mobilised fire tenders from the Udhampur Fire Station to the… pic.twitter.com/dem9GN7ySX — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, Sarvesh Langer, said that a fire call was received in the afternoon, prompting the immediate dispatch of fire tenders from Udhampur Fire Station. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated into a major emergency. Langer emphasized that without timely action, the incident could have led to panic and significant damage in the vicinity. Authorities are now urging locals to exercise caution while handling dry grass and other combustible materials, especially near public roads.