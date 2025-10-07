Jammu–Srinagar National Highway Blocked After Landslides Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), a crucial road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India, has been shut down for all vehicular movement due to multiple landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, official sources confirmed on Tuesday, October 7. The ongoing blockages have rendered the key highway unsafe for travel, significantly impacting connectivity to the region.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Restrictions From October 7 to 9 in BKC Ahead of PM Modi's Visit for Global Fintech Fest.

Alongside NH-44, other major routes—including the Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri (SSG) Road, and Sinthan Road—also remain inaccessible as higher reaches continue to accumulate heavy snowfall. Road clearance teams equipped with machinery are working around the clock to restore these links at the earliest, focusing on critical sections hit by landslides and snow.

#WATCH | J&K: Due to continuous heavy rainfall since yesterday, NH44 is blocked due to landslides/slush/ shooting stones at multiple locations in Udhampur & Ramban - Banihal sectors. Traffic movement closed for all kinds of vehicles till clearance of these locations by NHAI which… pic.twitter.com/147LxAUUJE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Authorities have issued strict warnings to commuters and transporters, urging them to avoid travel on these routes until further notice. Travelers are advised to rely only on official updates from the traffic control department for the latest road status and not to trust rumors or unofficial sources. Restoration and safety operations will continue until normal movement can resume, officials stressed.