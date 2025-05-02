Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due to Landslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban

Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been temporarily suspended due to a landslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, May 2. The highway has been blocked in both directions in the afternoon as debris fell on the road, blocking the way. Clearance work is underway.

"It will take another 3-4 hours to restore traffic on this route. Our priority will be to clear traffic going uphill," said SSP Traffic NHW Raja Adil Hamid. The police have requested commuters to avoid travelling on NH-44 and check the latest status before travelling.

Real-time updates can also be accessed by contacting the traffic control units on the following helpline numbers: TCU Jammu at 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, and 103; TCU Srinagar at 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, and 103; Ramban at 9419993745 and 1800-180-7043; and Udhampur at 8491928625. The traffic department has appealed to the public to cooperate and avoid unnecessary travel until the road is cleared and the situation returns to normal.