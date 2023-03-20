Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic following landslide in Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], March 20 : Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Monday morning after heavy overnight rains. Long queues of stranded vehicles were seen on the stretch.

The overnight rains triggered mudslides and shooting stones at some places in Shalgari and other places in the Ramban sector.

Due to the suspended road in Jakh Udhampur on National Highway 44 hundreds of vehicles were stranded.

Further details are awaited.

