Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed for traffic

Srinagar, July 23 After opening briefly on Friday for stranded vehicles and Amarnath yatra convoy, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic again due to landslides and shooting stones, officials said on Saturday.

"Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44) is still blocked. People are advised to not travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

It has been raining incessantly at many places across Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday morning.

This highway is the lifeline of Kashmir valley and the main road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor