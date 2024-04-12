Jammu Srinagar national highway shuts due to stone slide
By IANS | Published: April 12, 2024 07:54 PM2024-04-12T19:54:04+5:302024-04-12T19:55:02+5:30
Jammu, April 12 Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide ...
Jammu, April 12 Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.
"NH-44 blocked due to stone slide at Khooni Nalah," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
The Traffic Police said that people are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 till the road is clear.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app