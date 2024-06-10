Jammu Terrorist Attack: Anguished by Terror Attack on Bus, Nation Stands With Victims’ Families, Says President Droupadi Murmu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 10, 2024 07:13 AM2024-06-10T07:13:36+5:302024-06-10T07:14:40+5:30
President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and ...
President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families.
Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening (June 9), opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer has said.
Security heightened in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi.
Morning Visuals From the Area
#WATCH | Security heightened in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi.— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024
Morning visuals from the area where a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists led to the loss of 10 lives. pic.twitter.com/9i93KKbhzc
"I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 9, 2024
Earlier, in another post, the President had said she was "deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died". "My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu had said in the post, which was later deleted.