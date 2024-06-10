Jammu Terrorist Attack: Anguished by Terror Attack on Bus, Nation Stands With Victims’ Families, Says President Droupadi Murmu

Published: June 10, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and ...

Jammu Terrorist Attack: Anguished by Terror Attack on Bus, Nation Stands With Victims’ Families, Says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families.

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening (June 9), opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer has said.

Security heightened in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi.

Morning Visuals From the Area 

"I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, in another post, the President had said she was "deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died". "My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu had said in the post, which was later deleted.

