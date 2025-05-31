Jamnagar Demolition Drive: JMC Demolishes 331 Structures to Build 3.5 km Road Project in Gujarat

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) conducted a demolition drive on Saturday morning, May 31. The city civic body bulldozed 331 structures, both legal and illegal, that were obstructing a 3.5-kilometer road project in the city. The operation, carried out with heavy machinery, is part of a broader initiative to improve infrastructure and ease traffic congestion in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

During the demolition, more than 20 individuals, including a local councillor, were detained as authorities moved swiftly to clear the designated area. Officials stated that the demolition was necessary to ensure the timely completion of the road project, which is expected to benefit thousands of residents and commuters.

Visuals From the Area

Jamnagar, Gujarat: Jamnagar Municipal Corporation demolished 331 structures, both legal and illegal, obstructing a 3.5 km road project. The action, involving heavy machinery, led to the detention of 20+ people, including a councillor, as part of the city's development project. pic.twitter.com/dQ5KjyoyEu — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

Extensive demolition work was carried out in the Swaminarayan and Madhuvan societies of the Navagam area as part of ongoing efforts to remove illegal constructions on the riverbed. Municipal corporation officials stated that the demolition is part of the 12-metre DP deduction (Demolition Plan). This action follows notices served to 330 illegal occupants earlier.

The objective of the drive is to clear approximately 4,51,854 square metres (around 4.5 lakh square metres) of government land spread across a 3.5-kilometre stretch. A large team from the municipal corporation participated in this massive demolition campaign. Modern machinery was deployed, including 10 JCBs, 6 tractors, and 1 Hitachi. In addition, over 150 employees and officers were present at the site to manage the operations.