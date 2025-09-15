Jamnagar gears up for ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ on Sep 21 as part of nationwide celebration of PM Modi’s 75th birthday

Jamnagar, Sep 15 In a vibrant celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is set to organise 75 marathons under the 'NaMo Yuva Run’ across the country, with a special focus on the twin themes of De-Addiction and Fit India. One of these high-energy events will be held in Jamnagar on September 21, starting at 5:00 A.M., beginning from the iconic Lal Bungalow Circle.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign named ‘Seva Saptah’, observed annually by the BJP to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17.

The celebration has expanded into a full-fledged ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, running from September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The campaign includes a series of welfare activities such as cleanliness drives, health check-up camps, blood donation events, and public awareness initiatives.

The marathon in Jamnagar is among the ten flagship events being held across key cities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Surat, Gandhinagar, Valsad, Anand, and Junagadh. Each marathon is expected to draw more than 10,000 participants, reflecting a massive show of public enthusiasm and civic pride.

Jamnagar's pride in hosting the event is palpable. Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Bina Ben Kothari said, “We are proud to organise one of the 75 marathons in honour of our beloved Prime Minister. It’s not just a celebration, it’s a message — for fitness, health, and a drug-free India.”

The marathon route will begin from Lal Bungalow and pass through Gurudwara Chowkdi, Dandiya Hanuman, Walkeshwari, Sharu Section Road, Saat Rasta, and loop back to Lal Bungalow — providing scenic and symbolic landmarks of the city as the backdrop for this energetic event.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has been appointed as the state-level brand ambassador for the Gujarat leg of the marathon. In Jamnagar, local pride is doubled with the announcement of two prominent young athletes as city ambassadors: Jay Rawalia, captain of the Under-19 cricket team, and Jill Makwana, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

“I am honoured to be a part of this noble cause,” said Rawalia.

“Through this marathon, we hope to inspire the youth to embrace fitness and say 'no' to addiction. Let’s run not just for ourselves, but for a healthier India.”

All registered participants will receive official marathon T-shirts, and the BJYM has issued a public appeal urging citizens, youth groups, social organisations, and even military personnel to join the run and show their support.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat's Mehsana district, PM Modi is the third of six children of Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi.

The BJP will organise events across the country during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’, sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.

