Jamnagar’s JCC heart institute suspended from PMJAY-MA scheme over cardiology irregularities

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 Gujarat state health department has intensified its crackdown on hospitals flouting norms under the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana -- Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme.

As part of this ongoing action, Jamnagar’s JCC Heart Institute has been suspended from the scheme for violations of guidelines and irregularities in cardiology and cardiovascular thoracic surgery procedures. The hospital has been fined over Rs 6 lakh for irregularities found in 105 cardiac procedures, while Dr Parshv Vohra (G-28538) has been suspended with immediate effect for medical lapses in cardiology and cardiovascular surgeries.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya stated that the state government is committed to ensuring transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric healthcare, adding that PMJAY-MA is a “blessing for the poor and needy,” and any form of malpractice or negligence will not be tolerated.

According to the investigation, the hospital manipulated laboratory and ECG reports in three cases to falsely show the need for cardiac procedures. A further state-level review of 262 cases revealed discrepancies in 53 cases, where cardiac procedures were performed even when not medically required.

In addition, during surprise inspections, the health department also found violations at two other private hospitals. Sadbhaavna Hospital in Palanpur was fined for performing surgeries through unempanelled doctors, and Samanvay Hospital in Junagadh was penalized for overcharging and booking patients under higher-priced packages than permitted. Both hospitals have been fined Rs 50,000 each and issued strict warnings to comply with the scheme norms.

Health Minister Pansheriya reaffirmed that the government’s mission is to strengthen Gujarat’s healthcare system through transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for exploitation, ensuring that public welfare schemes like PMJAY-MA truly serve those in need.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) is a flagship health insurance scheme aimed at providing cashless and quality healthcare to economically weaker sections of society. It covers poor and lower-middle-income families for major medical and surgical treatments, including critical illnesses, through empanelled government and private hospitals.

Beneficiaries can avail up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, without worrying about financial burden. The scheme’s purpose is to ensure that no individual is denied treatment due to lack of money, promoting equitable access to healthcare and reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses across Gujarat and the rest of India.

