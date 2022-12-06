Jamtara man held for duping people

New Delhi, Dec 6 A man from Jharkhand's Jamtara has been arrested on the charges of duping people by sending fake messages claiming that their electricity connection will be disconnected as the due amount was not paid.

South Delhi DCP Chandan Chowdhary on Tuesday said the arrested accused was identified as Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

A senior citizen, who lives in Saket, had lodged a complaint at Cyber Police Station South District regarding a fraud of Rs 6.08 lakh in the name of disconnection of his electricity connection.

"The complainant alleged that in November, he received an SMS which read "Dear Customer, your power will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 p.m. from electricity office." police said.

"The complainant started following the direction of cheater by installing remote access app in his mobile phone. The accused person cheated Rs 6.08 lakh from the complainant," said the police.

During the course of investigation, the bank account details wherein the money was transferred by the complainant were collected and analysed thoroughly.

The technical investigation and surveillance of the alleged mobile numbers were also conducted.

"The trail of the cheated amounts were collected and analysed and it was found that the call was being made from Jamtara, Jharkhand and cheated money was transferred into many bank accounts through several transactions. After that, the cheated money was withdrawn from Jamtara and Dhanbad, Jharkhand," said the police.

A police team was rushed to Jamtara to nab the accused. The team conducted raids and arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh from his house.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

