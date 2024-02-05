Jan 5 attack on ED team: Bengal Guv seeks fresh report from govt on progress in probe

Kolkata, Feb 5 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday sought a fresh report from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government about the January 5 attack on an ED team in North 24 Parganas when it went to conduct a raid and carry out searches at the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Raj Bhavan sources said that a letter has been forwarded from the office of the Governor to Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika, seeking updates on progress in the investigation.

The Governor sought details about the updates on tracking down the mastermind of the attack, Sheikh Shahjahan who is currently absconding.

Raj Bhavan insiders said the Governor has sought such a report from the state government for the second time.

The Governor has also sought a report on the overall law and order situation in Sandeshkhali where the attack took place.

Bose had taken a tough stand on the attack on ED and CAPF personnel right from the beginning.

The ED has already issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan in anticipation that he might escape to Bangladesh as the neighbouring country's border with India is quite close to the place where the attack took place.

Although Shahjahan had remained absconding so far, he had approached two courts in the state through his counsel for anticipatory bail.

He also ignored a notice from the ED to appear at the agency's Salt Lake office on the outskirts of Kolkata.

