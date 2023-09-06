Jan Ashirvaad Yatra: 7 persons booked for stone pelting in MP

Bhopal, Sep 6 At least seven persons have been booked for pelting stones at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the accused persons are associated with Congress.

“It was planned attack by Congress. They have realised that their political ground is shrinking in the state and they cannot digest the kind of response the yatra us receiving,” the Minister said.

Mishra held state Congress leadership of Kamal Nath and Digivijya Singh responsible for stone pelting.

He said that both the leaders have been inciting people for the last few months. “The Congress resorted to such tactics out of frustration,” Mishra said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a group of persons pelted stones at several vehicles of the convoy which was passing through the Rawli village in the district.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a large number of people, including women blocking the convoy. The villagers were also seen manhandling the police personnel who were trying to control the situation.

The people were annoyed due to the acquisition of land for the expansion of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in the area, reports said.

However, the Congress denied the allegation, saying the people were annoyed because of corruption in land acquisition in the area.

“Congress has nothing to do with this incident. Such reaction is coming due to the BJP's own sins,” state Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra said.

With the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, BJP has decided to organise five Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state.

