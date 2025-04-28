Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Katihar brings relief to hundreds with low-cost medicines

Katihar (Bihar), April 28 The beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana are expressing their appreciation for the affordable healthcare initiative, which is making essential medicines available at significantly lower prices.

One such beneficiary, Mohammad Alam from Bihar's Katihar district, shared his personal experience and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the scheme.

Alam said, "For the past one year, I have been coming to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra to buy medicines for my father. Compared to other medical stores, the prices here are much lower. We save a good amount of money every month. I usually purchase medicines related to sugar (diabetes) and general strength for my father. The opening of the PM Jan Aushadhi centre in our district has brought great convenience. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative."

The PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Katihar is managed by Sachchidanand Mahto, who confirmed that the centre provides medicines for chronic conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, thyroid, and heart ailments.

"Hundreds of patients are benefitting from this store," Mahto said.

"The medicines available here are much cheaper than market rates, and people are able to save a lot of money. It's a huge help for economically weaker sections."

Started under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jan Aushadhi scheme aims to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices through dedicated centres across India.

The initiative not only helps reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses for families but also promotes better access to healthcare for the underprivileged.

Many citizens have hailed the scheme as a lifesaver, particularly those with long-term health conditions requiring daily medication.

As the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras continues to grow across the country, stories like Mohammad Alam's highlight the tangible impact of the scheme on everyday lives.

