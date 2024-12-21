Jan Aushadhi Kendras in MP's Shivpuri bring relief to residents with affordable medicines

Shivpuri, Dec 21 Residents of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh have been able to reduce their medical expenses through the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), thanks to a flagship initiative of the central government.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, established under the PMBJP scheme, provide high-quality medicines at rates 50-90 per cent cheaper than those at branded stores, ensuring affordability without compromise.

A Jan Aushadhi Kendra, located near Gurudwara Chowk in the Shivpuri district, has been giving benefits to hundreds of patients daily and has become a hub for affordable healthcare solutions, bringing smiles to the faces of countless residents.

Harsh Sharma, an operator of the Kendra, expressed gratitude to the government. "PM Modi has made medicines affordable for the common man. These centres offer medicines 50-90 per cent cheaper, a great relief for the general public," he told IANS.

Sharma stressed the need for more such centres and urged government doctors to prescribe medicines available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras to maximise the scheme's benefits.

Speaking to IANS, Radha Vallabh Sharma, a beneficiary, shared his appreciation, saying, "This scheme is a blessing for those who couldn't afford costly medicines earlier. It has made healthcare accessible to all."

Another beneficiary, Divyanshu Verma, echoed similar sentiments. "The initiative is a boon for the underprivileged. Medicines here are 70-80 per cent cheaper than the market," he said.

Jitu Soni, another local resident, praised the scheme as "commendable," noting its significant impact on the lives of the poor. He expressed hope for more centres to open in Shivpuri, which currently has three operational Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The affordable medicine initiative has created a sense of relief and optimism among residents. Many have expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for this transformative scheme that addresses one of the most pressing issues -- healthcare affordability.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Shivpuri is a testament to the PMBJP's success in bridging the gap between quality healthcare and affordability, offering a model that could benefit millions nationwide.

