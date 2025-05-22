Jan Aushadhi Kendras turn boon for residents of UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 22 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, established under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have made quality medicines affordable as well as accessible for the general public across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur too, the residents have become beneficiaries of the flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and are buying cheap medicines and drugs from the recently opened Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

They are drawing benefits of the PMBJP scheme, and they can’t thank the government enough for the slew of people-friendly and public welfare schemes.

Hundreds of people turn up at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, opened in the premises of Late Umanath District Hospital to buy medicines daily.

Karmaveer Krishna Rao, director of Jan Aushadhi Kendra said that ever since the launch of scheme, people are getting benefits.

“Patients are getting discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent. The poor are particularly happy and elated,” he said.

Harshit Singh, who buys medicine from there says that they are getting 60 to 70 per cent discount on medicines.

“If this scheme had come earlier, we would have saved a lot of money,” he said.

Another local resident, Surendra Ramlakhan Yadav, said that medicines are available at these centres at 70 to 80 per cent lesser rates than the private medical shops.

“We are getting medicines with similar compositions at 60-70 per cent less rates, as compared to other shops. We are saving a lot of money,” another local resident said.

The PMBJP initiative aims to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices, making essential healthcare accessible to all citizens.

The vision for PMBJP is both ambitious and impactful, with plans to establish 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras throughout the country. This expansion aims to further empower communities and enhance accessibility to healthcare, particularly for those who are underserved.

